5 Features to Get to Know 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Kelly explained that Shanahan's high-scoring attack is worthy of a moniker that's on par with some of the greatest offenses and defenses ever assembled. The St. Louis Rams had "The Greatest Show on Turf." The Pittsburgh Steelers had "The Steel Curtain."

The Falcons offense became even more deserving of a nickname after putting up 36 points against the Seattle Seahawks acclaimed "Legion of Boom" in the divisional round of the playoffs. The following week, Shanahan's crew posted a 493-yard encore in a 44-21 rout of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

"It took the cunning of an excellent play-caller, Kyle Shanahan, to bring it all together and construct what looks like an unstoppable force," Kelly wrote in regards to Atlanta's offense.

Shanahan's ability to utilize the entire field and incorporate each of his skill players is what has made Atlanta's group one of the most productive in NFL history.[

Mike Shanahan's Descendant Ascends | Denver Post](http://www.denverpost.com/2007/12/11/mike-shanahans-descendant-ascends/)