5 Defensive Standouts from the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine

As we begin to wrap up our coverage of the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, let's take a look at a few prospects who shined in Indianapolis.
On Wednesday, we highlighted five offensive players who raised their draft stock with strong showings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here, we move to the other side of the ball with five defensive prospects who stood out during their workouts.
1. Michigan State CB Trae Waynes
Waynes entered the combine in a crowded group of corners battling to be the first off the board in April's draft.
But after Waynes' big week in Indianapolis, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah moved him into the top-10 of his mock draft, going to the New York Jets at sixth overall. Waynes has also previously been linked to the San Francisco 49ers.
Fellow NFL expert Bucky Brooks was also impressed, "From his outstanding footwork, quickness and agility, to his strong hands and ball skills, Waynes has all of the tools to be an elite playmaker at the next level."
Not only did Waynes' performance at the combine help his draft positioning, it also put some cash in his pocket. Because he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash (second overall in the event), Waynes was awarded $100,000 by Adidas.
2. Clemson OLB/DE Vic Beasley
A workout warrior at the combine, Beasley finished in the top five at his position in every drill: 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), bench press (35 reps), vertical jump (41 inches), broad jump (130 inches), 3-cone drill (6.91) and 20-yard shuttle (4.15 seconds).
Those numbers were made even more impressive by the fact that he weighed in 10 pounds heavier than his college playing weight (235).
By gaining power without sacrificing speed, Beasley, who recorded 12 sacks as a senior last fall, showed that he is one of the best athletes in the draft regardless of position.
He will likely be taken in the first half of the draft's first round.
3. Connecticut CB Byron Jones
Jones was listed 50th on Jeremiah's top 50 prospect list heading into the combine. But after a record-breaking workout in front of NFL scouts, he will certainly see his stock rise.
The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back shattered the combine broad jump record by eight inches with a 147-inch leap. That number is also reportedly a new world record (although broad jump hasn't been an Olympic event for decades).
Jones, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, played in seven games last year for the Huskies, picking off two passes including one 70 yards for a touchdown.
4. UCLA DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa
Referred to as a "Greek God" with his pads off, Odighizuwa lived up to his billing at the combine by posting top-5 performances among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.62 seconds), vertical jump (39 inches), broad jump (127 inches) and 60-yard shuttle (11.75 seconds).
At 6-foot-3, 267 pounds, Odighizuwa still has the measurable ability to explode off the ball and change directions on a dime.
NFL analyst Mike Mayock called him a "freaky athlete" and said that he could go in the first or second round of the draft.
5. Montana DE Zack Wagenmann
Albeit at the FCS level, Wagenmann amassed a whopping 17.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season.
At the combine, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound lineman stood toe-to-toe with the bigger name prospects and finished in the top five in his position group in three of the six events: vertical jump (37.5 inches), 3-cone drill (7.07 seconds) and 60-yard shuttle (12.00 seconds).
Wagenmann will likely be a Day 3 pick in the draft.