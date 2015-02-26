5 Defensive Standouts from the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine

As we begin to wrap up our coverage of the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, let's take a look at a few prospects who shined in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, we highlighted five offensive players who raised their draft stock with strong showings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here, we move to the other side of the ball with five defensive prospects who stood out during their workouts.

1. Michigan State CB Trae Waynes

Waynes entered the combine in a crowded group of corners battling to be the first off the board in April's draft.

But after Waynes' big week in Indianapolis, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah moved him into the top-10 of his mock draft, going to the New York Jets at sixth overall. Waynes has also previously been linked to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fellow NFL expert Bucky Brooks was also impressed, "From his outstanding footwork, quickness and agility, to his strong hands and ball skills, Waynes has all of the tools to be an elite playmaker at the next level."