49ers WWE, WrestleMania Fans at Heart

Bubba Ventrone**

Favorite Wrestler

"Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was my favorite wrestler growing up."

WrestleMania Dream Match

"I'd wrestle against Mankind in a cage match. It would be incredible."

Wrestling Name

"It would have to be Bubba something, I don't know, maybe just 'Bubba.'"

Finishing Move

"I love the sharpshooter, but it would be a figure-four leg-lock."

Quinton Patton

Favorite Wrestler

"I liked The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. But I liked the Hardy Boys, too."

WrestleMania Dream Match

"I'm not doing that. But if it's for fun, I'd like to be in a three-man tag match with The Hardy Boys versus The Dudley Boys and somebody else."

Wrestling Name

"That's a good question. I don't know, call me, 'Young Crab.'"

Demarcus Dobbs

Favorite Wrestler

"The Rock, no doubt. Loved the trash talk, he didn't care. He brought enthusiasm, he brought the People's Elbow, just everything. I always wanted to be like him."

WrestleMania Dream Match

"Who did I hate the most, hmm. It would probably be me against Triple H with The Rock at ringside to keep things straight. He could be the guest referee."

Wrestling Name

"Ooh, that's a hard one. There's a lot of them I could choose from. I don't want to sound corny. I would say, 'The Reaper.' I would be a good guy with a bad guy's name. It would draw me to more people."

Finishing Move

"I think I would put a lot of them together since I know so many. It would probably be some type of special DDT. Yeah."