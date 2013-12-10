49ers WWE, WrestleMania Fans at Heart

Imagine what a wrestling match between a current 49ers and WWE superstar would be like.
It could happen in 2015. Just kidding...
With Tuesday’s announcement of WrestleMania 31 taking place at Levi's® Stadium, the future home of the San Francisco 49ers, several members of the locker room started to relive their interests in the famous sports entertainment event.
Vernon Davis attended the announcement as a 49ers representative and even jokingly told WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon that he would be a bodyguard if needed at the biggest event in sports entertainment.
Hours later, the locker room's wrestling conversations went on for quite a bit. When the topic was posed to Frank Gore, the 49ers running back chimed in that he liked "Stone Cold" Steve Austin the most.
So that go us thinking, what did other members of the 49ers think about the big WWE announcement? We asked a handful of them about their favorite wrestlers, WrestleMania dream matches, potential wrestling names and finishing maneuvers.
Most wrestling fans will get the commentary from the players, who seemed to light up when talking about their childhood memories of staying up late to watch it on TV.
**
Bubba Ventrone**
Favorite Wrestler
"Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was my favorite wrestler growing up."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"I'd wrestle against Mankind in a cage match. It would be incredible."
Wrestling Name
"It would have to be Bubba something, I don't know, maybe just 'Bubba.'"
Finishing Move
"I love the sharpshooter, but it would be a figure-four leg-lock."
Quinton Patton
Favorite Wrestler
"I liked The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. But I liked the Hardy Boys, too."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"I'm not doing that. But if it's for fun, I'd like to be in a three-man tag match with The Hardy Boys versus The Dudley Boys and somebody else."
Wrestling Name
"That's a good question. I don't know, call me, 'Young Crab.'"
Demarcus Dobbs
Favorite Wrestler
"The Rock, no doubt. Loved the trash talk, he didn't care. He brought enthusiasm, he brought the People's Elbow, just everything. I always wanted to be like him."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"Who did I hate the most, hmm. It would probably be me against Triple H with The Rock at ringside to keep things straight. He could be the guest referee."
Wrestling Name
"Ooh, that's a hard one. There's a lot of them I could choose from. I don't want to sound corny. I would say, 'The Reaper.' I would be a good guy with a bad guy's name. It would draw me to more people."
Finishing Move
"I think I would put a lot of them together since I know so many. It would probably be some type of special DDT. Yeah."
**
Daniel Kilgore**
Favorite Wrestler
"Dusty Rhodes, 'The American Dream.'"
WrestleMania Dream Match
"It would be against Goldberg and then Sting would come down from the rafters and we'd have a handicap match against Goldberg. And, we'd win."
Wrestling Name
"Let's see… 'The Hillbilly,' just because of my accent."
- Finishing Move*
"Top rope frog-splash into a half-nelson. I'd make them tap out. Or, it could be a frog-splash off the top rope, then I get them into a 'Boston Crab' and they tap out."
LaMichael James
Favorite Wrestler
"It's probably The Rock."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"Somebody that's not good. Kurt Angle."
Wrestling Name
"It would be, 'He Hate Me.'"
Finishing Move
"'The Tap Out,' that would be the name of it."
Craig Dahl
Favorite Wrestler
"My favorite wrestler was Randy 'The Macho Man' Savage.'"
WrestleMania Dream Match
"It would be against 'Big Poppa Pump' Scott Steiner."
Wrestling Name
"It would be 'The Dahl-ly Lama."
Finishing Move
"Off of the top of a cage, a back-flip on to someone in a 'Hell in the Cell' match."
**
Anthony Dixon**
Favorite Wrestler
"Goldberg."
- WrestleMania Dream Match*
"I'd would be against Goldberg and it would be a cage match. I used to love the cage matches."
Wrestling Name
"Bat-dog-rilla."
- Finishing Move*
"I used to love the spear and when he would hold them up, what did they use to call that? 'The Jackhammer?' Yeah, I'd use that. Bow!"
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Favorite Wrestler
"Rey Mysterio Jr. He had a giant-killer phase where he went through and beat a bunch of bigger guys. He was just awesome for a while. He was a high-flyer, used to jump off ropes, lucha libre-style. I liked him because of that."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"I would never want to be in a WrestleMania match, never in my life. But, for the sake of the question, it would be me and Colt McCoy in a tag-team match. No, it would me versus Goldberg. At the end of the match we could both line up for the spear and go see who wins."
Wrestling Name
"Baltazar. It's my middle name. My full name is McLeod John Baltazar Bethel-Thompson."
- Finishing Move*
"No idea. It would be a pile-driver, call it the 'Baltazar P.D.'"
**
Dan Skuta**
Favorite Wrestler
"I liked 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. He was my dude."
- WrestleMania Dream Match*
"He would mess me up, but it would be Rey Mysterio Jr. That was my guy, all the flips he would do."
Wrestling Name
"I would go with 'Stone Cold' Skuta, but I can't copy. How about 'The Lumberjack?'"
Finishing Move
"It would be some kind of back-flip off the top rope. No wait, I like 'The Torture Rack.' Let's go with that."
Corey Lemonier
Favorite Wrestler
"Shawn Michaels… Sweet chin music."
WrestleMania Dream Match
"It's going to be here in two years, I'm definitely going. It would be me and Kurt Angle."
Wrestling Name
"It would be 'The Lemon.'"
Finishing Move
"I would definitely have a submission move, or the one where Brock Lesnar just throws somebody around into the ropes."
Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday's press conference:
.@VinceMcMahon and I with Mayor Mathews at the #WM31 Press Conference today! WM31 is coming to Levi's Stadium! pic.twitter.com/FIKifnP01Q — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 10, 2013
.@49ers TE @VernonDavis85 offers @VinceMcMahon his services as "personal bodyguard" during #WM31 #WWE pic.twitter.com/9WcyV35Pry — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) December 10, 2013
RT @WrestleMania: A scene of things to come #WM31 http://t.co/2xmHKNmjNk @49ers @RonKillings @JohnCena — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2013
2 sets of twins at the Wrestlemania 31 Press Conference. #twinning #DoubleTrouble @49ers @WWE http://t.co/HX2aKapLv3 — The Bella Twins (@nicoleandbri) December 10, 2013
#LevisStadium will host @WWE's #WrestleMania31 on March 29, 2015. http://t.co/EamyZ6vzPg pic.twitter.com/g77XNjSpIK — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 10, 2013