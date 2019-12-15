49ers Without Five Defensive Starters vs. Falcons

Dec 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will be without five defensive starters on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. Richard Sherman will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury. The corner felt good to go for Sunday, however the team opted to err on the side of caution with the corner's availability.

"I could play in this game if we had to have it," Sherman said this week. "(Kyle Shanahan) and them are more cautious than I am."

With Sherman out, Emmanuel Moseley will start opposite Ahkello Witherspoon at corner against Atlanta's third-ranked passing offense. Nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams is also inactive while in concussion protocol. D.J. Reed Jr. could potentially see snaps at slot corner in Williams' absence.

Dee Ford is ruled OUT against the Falcons, and is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season while battling a hamstring injury. Ford adds to D.J. Jones, who was placed on Injured Reserve this week, as two defensive starters who will not be on hand for the 49ers crucial stretch for a postseason Bye.

As for the Falcons, Atlanta is already thin at cornerback with Desmond Trufant going on Injured Reserve last week. Backup Isaiah Oliver came into Sunday's game questionable and was officially ruled OUT.

Offensive linemen Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) and James Carpenter (concussion) and defensive end Allen Bailey (personal) were also ruled OUT.

Here's the full list of inactives heading into Sunday:

49ers

Falcons

  • WR Brandon Powell
  • DE John Cominsky
  • LB Ahmad Thomas
  • G Jamon Brown
  • T Ty Sambrailo
  • G James Carpenter
  • DE Allen Bailey

