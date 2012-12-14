49ers Welcome 9-Year-Old Ty Crouch

After signing autographs for his adoring fans, Crouch headed outside to take part in the team's practice where he was greeted by players and coaches. After practice ended, the team signed autographs for Ty and his family.

"I was either going to go to Disney World or a 49ers football game, Crouch said. "And we picked the 49ers."

On game day, Crouch and his family watched pregame from the sidelines, Ty part in the coin toss and cheered on the team from the stands as they took on the St. Louis Rams.