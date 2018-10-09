49ers Week 7 Matchup vs. Rams Moved to 1:25 p.m. PT

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 7 on Sunday, October 21. The Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 8:20 PM ET on NBC. The Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game originally scheduled at 8:20 PM ET will move to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. The following is the final Week 7 NFL schedule (all times PT):
Thursday, October 18.
- Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals 5:20 p.m. (Fox/Amazon)
Sunday, October 21
- Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 6:30 a.m. (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 10:00 a.m. (CBS)
- Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. (CBS)
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. (CBS)
- Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins 10:00 a.m. (FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets 10:00 a.m. (FOX)
- Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 10:00 a.m. (FOX)
- Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 a.m. (FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 1:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 5:20 p.m. (NBC)