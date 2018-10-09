49ers Week 7 Matchup vs. Rams Moved to 1:25 p.m. PT

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 7 on Sunday, October 21. The Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 8:20 PM ET on NBC. The Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game originally scheduled at 8:20 PM ET will move to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. The following is the final Week 7 NFL schedule (all times PT):