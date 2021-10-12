49ers Waive Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the following roster moves:
The following players have been waived:
CB Davontae Harris
RB Jacques Patrick
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the following roster moves:
The following players have been waived:
CB Davontae Harris
RB Jacques Patrick
See more on the 49ers moves heading into their Week 6 Bye.
Team announces series of roster moves heading into #SFvsAZ
The 49ers made a series of moves on Tuesday. Read for more details.
The 49ers have signed Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for Davontae Harris and Maurice Hurst.
Week 3 roster moves ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs Packers
The 49ers have signed Thompson and Yarbrough to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE Jordan Matthews.
The 49ers signed Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to a one-year deal and released CB Dee Virgin from the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
The 49ers have signed Dre Kirkpatrick, placed Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on Injured Reserve and signed two players to the practice squad.
The 49ers activated a cornerback from the team's practice squad and placed a wideout on Injured Reserve. Read for more details.