Presented by

49ers Waive Two Players

Oct 12, 2021 at 01:39 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the following roster moves:

The following players have been waived:

CB ﻿Davontae Harris﻿

RB ﻿Jacques Patrick

Related Content

news

49ers Activate CB Davontae Harris from IR; Release CB Buster Skrine

See more on the 49ers moves heading into their Week 6 Bye.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5

Team announces series of roster moves heading into #SFvsAZ
news

49ers Sign K Joey Slye; Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The 49ers made a series of moves on Tuesday. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign CB Buster Skrine; Open IR Practice Window for Two Players

The 49ers have signed Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ and ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #GBvsSF

Week 3 roster moves ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs Packers
news

49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson, DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed Thompson﻿ and Yarbrough﻿ to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿.
news

49ers Sign RB Jacques Patrick; CB Release Dee Virgin

The 49ers signed Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to a one-year deal and released CB Dee Virgin from the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Claim RB Trenton Cannon Off Waivers

The 49ers have claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
news

49ers Sign Dre Kirkpatrick, Place Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on IR

The 49ers have signed Dre Kirkpatrick, placed Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on Injured Reserve and signed two players to the practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves ahead of #SFvsDET

The 49ers activated a cornerback from the team's practice squad and placed a wideout on Injured Reserve. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign CB Josh Norman; Release CB Dontae Johnson

On Monday, the team signed the nine-year All-Pro, Pro Bowl cornerback to a one-year deal.
Advertising