49ers vs. Jaguars: By the Numbers

The San Francisco 49ers claimed their fourth-straight win on Sunday in a 44-33 thriller over the playoff-bound Jacksonville Jaguars. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers got off to a hot start, scoring their first touchdown of the season on an opening drive. A 30-yard touchdown run by Matt Breida in the fourth quarter sealed the victory in the 49ers upset against the Jaguars No. 1 ranked scoring defense.

San Francisco has now registered five wins in its past six contests.

Take a look at numerical breakdowns of some key stats and milestones from the 49ers Week 16 victory.

3 interceptions of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, the first time San Francisco has had three or more interceptions in a game since 2014 against the Arizona Cardinals (3).4 consecutive wins, the first time since 2013 when the 49ers won six straight from Weeks 12-17.

6 touchdowns on the day (5 offense, 1 defense), the most by the 49ers since Week 8 in 2013 against Jacksonville [6 TDs (5 offense, 1 defense)].

6 rushing touchdowns this season for Pierre Garçon, tying a single-season career high (six in 2016).

20 points scored off of three takeaways, the most points off turnovers by the team since 2016 against the Carolina Panthers (20).

26 first downs, a season high and the most by the team since 2016 against the Los Angeles Rams (28).

44 points on the day, the most scored by the team since 2012 in Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills (45), and the most points scored on the Jaguars all season.

66.7% on third down (10-of-15), tying a season high from Week 10 [66.7 percent (8-of-12) vs. New York Giants].

92 rushing yards allowed by the 49ers defense which marked the fifth-straight game allowing fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

102.4 quarterback rating for Garoppolo, the highest of any Jaguars opponent this season.