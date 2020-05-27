49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, May 27.
49ers vs. Cowboys 'Madden 20' Simulation | Week 15 Preview
The 49ers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. San Francisco has an all-time record of 17-18-1 against the Cowboys and are 8-8-1 overall on the road in Dallas. Watch the highlights from a "Madden 20" simulation of the 2020 Week 15 matchup below.
NFL's Top Disruptors
The NFL's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year landed at No. 4 of the league's top rushers using the Next Gen Stats disruption rate. According to a list on NFL.com, Nick Bosa had a disruption rate of 16.4% in 2019. Disruption rate, which is the total number of disruptions (the combined total of hurries, pressures or sacks, with only one counting per play) divided by the total number of pass rush snaps, can show how effective a defender is on a per-pass-rushing-down basis. In his first season in San Francisco, Bosa recorded an interception, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 9.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hits.
49ers EDU Introduces Version 2 of the Digital Interactive Playbook
The 49ers EDU presented by Chevron Digital Playbook now has more STEAM lessons than ever before, with additional activities on weather, environmental sustainability, technology and the engineering design process. Be sure to tag @49ersCommunity on social media when you complete each lesson!