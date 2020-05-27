49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook

NFL's Top Disruptors

The NFL's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year landed at No. 4 of the league's top rushers using the Next Gen Stats disruption rate. According to a list on NFL.com, Nick Bosa had a disruption rate of 16.4% in 2019. Disruption rate, which is the total number of disruptions (the combined total of hurries, pressures or sacks, with only one counting per play) divided by the total number of pass rush snaps, can show how effective a defender is on a per-pass-rushing-down basis. In his first season in San Francisco, Bosa recorded an interception, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 9.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hits.