Wednesday, May 27, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook

Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, May 27.

49ers vs. Cowboys 'Madden 20' Simulation | Week 15 Preview

The 49ers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. San Francisco has an all-time record of 17-18-1 against the Cowboys and are 8-8-1 overall on the road in Dallas. Watch the highlights from a "Madden 20" simulation of the 2020 Week 15 matchup below.

NFL's Top Disruptors

The NFL's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year landed at No. 4 of the league's top rushers using the Next Gen Stats disruption rate. According to a list on NFL.com, Nick Bosa had a disruption rate of 16.4% in 2019. Disruption rate, which is the total number of disruptions (the combined total of hurries, pressures or sacks, with only one counting per play) divided by the total number of pass rush snaps, can show how effective a defender is on a per-pass-rushing-down basis. In his first season in San Francisco, Bosa recorded an interception, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 9.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hits.

49ers EDU Introduces Version 2 of the Digital Interactive Playbook

The 49ers EDU presented by Chevron Digital Playbook now has more STEAM lessons than ever before, with additional activities on weather, environmental sustainability, technology and the engineering design process. Be sure to tag @49ersCommunity on social media when you complete each lesson!

Related Content

49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights
news

49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights

The 129th Rescue Wing from Moffett Field conducted a ceremonial flyover, guest reporters discuss Mike McGlinchey's career path and full highlights from the 49ers primetime victory over the Browns.
49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.
49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020
news

49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020

 Kyle Juszczyk discusses logistics of virtual offseason, Jerry Rice says the time is "now" for a Super Bowl win, Nate Burleson puts Deebo Samuel among Top 5 WRs to have a breakout year.

