49ers Unveil Schedule for 2021 Training Camp Highlighted by Levi's® Stadium Practice

The San Francisco 49ers announced that tickets for all open practice sessions during 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 26th at 9 a.m. PT via 49ers.com/camp. While the slate of open practice dates scheduled for the SAP Performance Facility begins on Wednesday, July 28th, the highlight of the schedule is the team's practice on August 7th in Levi's Stadium.
August 7th is Dwight Clark Day, an annual event honoring the 49ers legend while raising awareness for ALS patients and their families who continue Dwight's fight. This year's event will be the first time the Faithful have been able to gather at Levi's Stadium since January 2020 when the 49ers won their seventh NFC Championship.
The full open practice schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Location
|Wednesday, July 28th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Thursday, July 29th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Friday, July 30th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Saturday, July 31st
|SAP Performance Facility
|Monday, August 2nd
|SAP Performance Facility
|Tuesday, August 3rd
|SAP Performance Facility
|Wednesday, August 4th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Friday, August 6th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Saturday, August 7th
|Levi's® Stadium
|Sunday, August 8th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Tuesday, August 10th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Wednesday, August 11th
|SAP Performance Facility
|Thursday, August 12th
|SAP Performance Facility
*All times are approximately 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT. Dates and times are subject to change.
This year's Dwight Clark Day will feature an open practice at Levi's Stadium from approximately 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. Tickets will be $10 each. An extremely limited quantity of tickets for other practice sessions at the SAP Performance Facility will also go on sale at that time and will be $5 each. All ticket proceeds will benefit the 49ers Foundation and their efforts to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their innovative and community-focused strategies.
For all open practice dates at the SAP Performance Facility, free parking will be available at Red Lot 1 and will open one hour prior to the beginning of practice. Parking for open practice at Levi's Stadium will open two hours prior. Gates will open 1 hour prior to the beginning of practice. Complimentary shuttle buses between Red Lot 1 and the SAP Performance Facility will be available. For the open practice in Levi's Stadium on August 7th, access to the event will be limited to the general concourse and lower bowl. Concession stands in Levi's Stadium will be open to the public on August 7th and 49ers Season Ticket Members will be able to enjoy the new Member Inclusive Menu, which includes select food and beverage items at no additional cost.
Additional attractions for fans to experience at Levi's Stadium include the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa and the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet. The team store re-opened on July 1st and the museum will re-open on August 6th. Additional information is available at LevisStadium.com. Located on the Main Concourse at Intel Gate A, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive 49ers game used items such as cleats, jerseys, and footballs at the 49ers Foundation "Dig 4 Gold" sale.
For more information on 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, please visit 49ers.com/camp.