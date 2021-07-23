49ers Unveil Schedule for 2021 Training Camp Highlighted by Levi's® Stadium Practice

*All times are approximately 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT. Dates and times are subject to change.

This year's Dwight Clark Day will feature an open practice at Levi's Stadium from approximately 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. Tickets will be $10 each. An extremely limited quantity of tickets for other practice sessions at the SAP Performance Facility will also go on sale at that time and will be $5 each. All ticket proceeds will benefit the 49ers Foundation and their efforts to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their innovative and community-focused strategies.

For all open practice dates at the SAP Performance Facility, free parking will be available at Red Lot 1 and will open one hour prior to the beginning of practice. Parking for open practice at Levi's Stadium will open two hours prior. Gates will open 1 hour prior to the beginning of practice. Complimentary shuttle buses between Red Lot 1 and the SAP Performance Facility will be available. For the open practice in Levi's Stadium on August 7th, access to the event will be limited to the general concourse and lower bowl. Concession stands in Levi's Stadium will be open to the public on August 7th and 49ers Season Ticket Members will be able to enjoy the new Member Inclusive Menu, which includes select food and beverage items at no additional cost.

Additional attractions for fans to experience at Levi's Stadium include the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa and the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet. The team store re-opened on July 1st and the museum will re-open on August 6th. Additional information is available at LevisStadium.com. Located on the Main Concourse at Intel Gate A, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive 49ers game used items such as cleats, jerseys, and footballs at the 49ers Foundation "Dig 4 Gold" sale.