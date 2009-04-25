49ers Unveil Classic Uniforms

After months of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers revealed brand new uniforms as the main attraction of the team's annual Draft day party at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The five-time Super Bowl Champions introduced new threads with a number of aesthetic enhancements that modernize the popular look from the 49ers storied past, with the return of the signature color of the franchise, 49ers Red.

"The new uniforms represent the 49ers in a manner that allows us to connect with our past, but also keep an eye on our future," team President Jed York said. "Our decision to change the uniform is just another opportunity to show our fans that we are always striving to improve our team, in every way possible."

For the fans and media in attendance at the party, plus others watching via webcast on 49ers.com, the event hosted by team radio broadcasters Ted Robinson and Gary Plummer, included Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Staley, Josh Morgan, Joe Staley, Dashon Goldson and Moran Norris modeling the uniforms.

Alumni players Keena Turner, Eric Davis, Tom Rathman, Jesse Sapolu, and Jamie Williams were also on hand wearing their jerseys in the new design.

Besides reintroducing the classic color of the 49ers, the uniform also brings back the grey facemask to the helmet, which was a part of the throwback uniforms from recent seasons.

"What we wanted to do was try to go in and make changes to our uniform that will allow us to evolve it to what the players in the NFL look for today with some of the designs and performance-enabling features they have created," 49ers Vice President of Marketing, Michael Williams said.

The elements from the past make the look of the uniform appear classy, clean, and professional. The redesign also stresses where the 49ers organization is headed.

"I think the new jerseys are awesome," starting left tackle Joe Staley said. "I really like the change. I think going back to our old uniforms is great for the tradition of the 49ers franchise. Getting back to our winning ways in our red uniforms – we're all really excited about it."

Turner, the 49ers Vice President of Football Affairs took part in redesigning of the uniform and has been pleased with the changes throughout the process.

"It's exciting for me to see us going back to the future in a sense and seeing the original red and how the uniforms will take on a flavor of the past," Turner said. "I think wearing any uniform, there's a sense of pride. You wear that uniform it stands for what it represents as well as what you do in it. I think the guys would be proud to wear this modern version of it. I think there's a sense of pride for those guys to see it represented again in an old but new fashion."

Besides current and former players having input on the changes to the uniform, fans were also involved in the redesign process by serving as panel members in multiple confidential focus groups.

"Our fans are as much a part of the history of our team as the players and coaches who battle on the field," said York. "That's why we felt it was necessary to involve them from the beginning of this process in various forums. It's a way to reconnect our fans to the rich history of this organization."

Some of the significant changes include: the addition of the 49ers ligature on the chest of the uniform, the thinning out of the red and white stripes on the pants, the grey face-mask, changes to the functionality of the uniform, returning the traditional three-striped sleeves, and the numbers of the players being located on the shoulder pads.

The lower cut neckline is a new feature and. the 49ers will be the first NFL team to make the uniforms available to be purchased. They're available at shop49ers.com with the first replica jersey with the same cut line available for fans.