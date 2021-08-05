49ers Unveil Brand-New Cache Creek Club

The San Francisco 49ers today unveiled a brand-new Levi's Stadium club space driven by the team's partnership with Cache Creek Casino Resort and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. The premium Cache Creek Club was showcased today at a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring 49ers President Al Guido, 49ers Chief Revenue Officer Brent Schoeb, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Tribal Chairman Anthony Roberts, and Cache Creek Casino Resort General Manager/Chief Operations Officer Kari Stout-Smith.

The 1,400-square-foot club is located inside the northwest field tunnel between the visiting team locker room and the field entrance, providing exclusive views of the players entering and exiting the field. Additional features include a full-service bar and TVs throughout. The space also showcases Cache Creek Casino Resort branding accents and a decorative custom blackjack table. Access to the club is an exclusive benefit for ticket holders of north-end zone field seats.

"Of the many commonalities between the 49ers and Cache Creek Casino Resort, our shared success during the 1980s is where we really align. Our franchise soared by winning three Super Bowls, while Cache Creek was first founded as a bingo hall, soon to expand into one of Northern California's largest casino resorts," said 49ers Chief Revenue Officer Brent Schoeb. "As we enter our 75th Anniversary season, Cache Creek Casino Resort is the perfect partner to join us in strengthening our future by honoring our past."

Beginning September 2019, the organizations embarked on a multi-year agreement that made Cache Creek Casino Resort and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation a proud partner of the 49ers. Now, almost two years later, the new Cache Creek Club builds upon an already thriving partnership that highlighted by a new promotion that will select a pair of lucky fans at each game to receive an upgrade to the Cache Creek Club and field seats for that game.

"You can't beat the view at Cache Creek Casino Resort, where our guests relax and play within sight of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation's working vineyards and olive orchards, nestled in the breathtaking Capay Valley," said Kari Stout-Smith, Cache Creek Casino Resort General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "For football fans, the behind-the-scenes, tunnel view of NFL players on game day from the Cache Creek Club here at Levi's stadium will be just as thrilling."

"It's a testament to the wisdom of our older generations and the vision of our current leadership team that the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has persevered to be here today, partnering with the 49ers to create this space on one of the biggest stages in the world," said Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Tribal Chairman Anthony Roberts. "At the same time, it makes complete sense. After all, Levi's Stadium and Cache Creek Casino Resort are both places where winners play."

This announcement and club unveiling adds to an exciting year for Cache Creek Casino Resort, as they recently completed an expansion to their South Tower at their property in Brooks, California – located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area. Complete with 459 new rooms and suites, a stunning new event/concert space, and luxurious pools, the refreshed resort stands as a premier entertainment destination in Northern California. Cache Creek Casino Resort is scheduled to host a grand opening event in September, featuring a pre-game watch party ahead of the 49ers regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions. With the Niner Noise drumline and Gold Rush cheerleaders in attendance, and special giveaways planned, the event is sure to make for an exciting atmosphere for the Faithful.