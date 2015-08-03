49ers Undrafted WR DeAndrew White Eager to Prove Himself with Pads on

During his brief time with the 49ers, White has grown close to teammate Quinton Dial, whom he played with for two seasons at Alabama. That relationship has helped White acclimate to life the NFL.

"That's my boy. He's like a big brother to me," White said. "When I got here, he welcomed me and tried to show me the way. That's a great teammate to have and a great leader."

Added Dial: "He's definitely developing and learning how to be a pro. I'm trying to take him under my wing. He's an awesome play-maker. He's just got to stay healthy, man. That's the biggest thing with him. He can be a great asset for us."

White isn't just a pass-catcher either. He can also play gunner and return kicks on special teams, which he will likely have to do if he makes the 53-man roster.