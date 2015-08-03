49ers Undrafted WR DeAndrew White Eager to Prove Himself with Pads on

Since joining the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May, DeAndrew White has repeatedly proven that he can excel in a T-shirt and shorts.
Don't believe me? Just read any other media outlet's practice report from this offseason or view either of the two highlights embedded in this article.
The next and by far most important test for the wide receiver comes on Tuesday, when the 49ers practice in pads for the first time.
"I'm looking forward to it," White said on Monday in his maiden podium press conference. "I love putting the pads on and playing the actual game of football. When pads come on, it's the real thing. I'll go out there and let my play speak for itself."
White will face much more physicality from the cornerbacks in full gear. But even though players like Tramaine Brock, Shareece Wright and Dontae Johnson will have a bigger target to jam White at the line of scrimmage, the wideout is confident in his skillset to release downfield.
"I rely on my quickness and technique," White said. "I rely on what I've been doing. I've played football my whole life. I just want to play football. It's what I do."
White said it was "heartbreaking" when his name wasn't called in this year's draft. The wideout dealt with various injurious throughout his college career and played in the shadow of No. 4 overall pick Amari Cooper (for more on White's journey to the 49ers, read this 49ers.com feature story).
But when asked if he plays with a chip on his shoulder because of any perceived slight, White downplayed the underdog storyline.
"I wouldn't say so. Everything happens for a reason," White said. "I just use it as motivation. So I wouldn't say that I'm mad at everyone, but I'm ready."
During his brief time with the 49ers, White has grown close to teammate Quinton Dial, whom he played with for two seasons at Alabama. That relationship has helped White acclimate to life the NFL.
"That's my boy. He's like a big brother to me," White said. "When I got here, he welcomed me and tried to show me the way. That's a great teammate to have and a great leader."
Added Dial: "He's definitely developing and learning how to be a pro. I'm trying to take him under my wing. He's an awesome play-maker. He's just got to stay healthy, man. That's the biggest thing with him. He can be a great asset for us."
White isn't just a pass-catcher either. He can also play gunner and return kicks on special teams, which he will likely have to do if he makes the 53-man roster.
"I just love competitiveness. It's my passion. It's what I do," White said. "I don't care if it's who can tie their shoe fastest. I think I bring that competitive spirit to every aspect of the game."