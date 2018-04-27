49ers Trade Trent Brown to Patriots of 2018 Third-round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have traded tackle Trent Brown and the 49ers 2018 fifth-round (143rd overall) draft choice to the New England Patriots in exchange for the Patriots 2018 third-round (95th overall) draft choice.

"We want to thank Trent for his service and contributions to our team and wish him all the best in New England," said General Manager John Lynch.

Brown (6-8, 355) was originally selected as the first of two seventh-round picks (244th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 31 games (28 starts) in three seasons with the team (2015-17). He started 10 games at right tackle for San Francisco in 2017 prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on December 16, 2017. In 2016, he started all 16 games at right tackle.