49ers Trade P Andy Lee to Browns

Jun 06, 2015 at 06:05 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Best of Andy Lee with the 49ers

Enjoy the best photos of Andy Lee's career with the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have traded punter Andy Lee to the Cleveland Browns.

"For the last 11 years, Andy has been a tremendous representative of the 49ers organization both on the field and in the community," said general manager Trent Baalke. "While he may be best known for his production on the field, we have come to know Andy as a great teammate and family man. We would like to thank Andy for his commitment to this organization, while wishing him and his family continued success throughout his career and beyond."

"It has truly been an amazing 11 years with the 49ers organization, and I'm thankful for everything they have done for me," said Andy Lee. "San Francisco gave me the opportunity to play in the NFL by drafting me in 2004, and will forever be a special place for me and my family. Thank you to the York family, my teammates, the coaches, the football staff and the Faithful for your support over the years. It's been a great time!"

A four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lee was originally selected by the 49ers in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played in all 176 games over the past 11 seasons, and holds the team records in all major punting categories: punts (941), yards (43,468), gross average (46.2), net average (39.5) and punts downed inside the 20-yard line (300).

Lee ranks fifth in NFL history with a 50.9 gross average, sixth with a 39.5 net average and 11th with 300 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. In 2011, he set the then-NFL single-season record in net punting average (44.0), while his gross average (50.9) ranked third in NFL history. Lee also set the 49ers single-game franchise records in both gross punting average (59.6) and net average (54.2) versus Seattle on Sept. 11, 2011.

The 32-year-old native of Westminster, S.C., played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, where he left as the school's all-time leader in punts (244) and yards (10,353).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

