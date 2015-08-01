49ers Top Pick Arik Armstead Ready to Make up for Lost Time

Armstead said the team is happy with his weight, which has remained between 295-300 pounds since his senior year in high school. The 49ers plan to give the rookie d-lineman reps at both defensive tackle positions, something the coaching staff is confident that he can handle.

"I'll tell you what; I've been really encouraged with Arik. I really have. Everybody has," Jim Tomsula said. "Arik is in great workout shape. What you miss is the eight-second explosions of a play. But mentally, he's doing a really good job. He's got everything picked up."

Added defensive coordinator Eric Mangini: "What I liked about Arik is while he was gone, he was still looking at the information. It's not like he came into the classroom and was lost. He's another guy that's very conscientious. It looks like he's going to be outstanding in terms of his work ethic."

At this point, it's far too early to predict what kind of impact Armstead might have in his rookie campaign. The 49ers are stacked across the d-line with players like Darnell Dockett, Glenn Dorsey, Quinton Dial, Garrett Celek and Tony Jerod-Eddie all competing for snaps at defensive tackle.