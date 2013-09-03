49ers to Protect 'Kap' from 'Pack'

The 49ers will try to keep Colin Kaepernick upright on Sunday. The Packers will try to keep Kaepernick on the ground. It's as simple as that. Like every football game, this one will be a battle in the trenches.

What's makes this matchup – the regular season opener on Sunday at Candlestick Park – different is how each team will go about achieving their straightforward objective.

San Francisco showed its ability to move Kaepernick around in the pocket and in space in its 14-point victory over Green Bay in a NFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 12. The 49ers signal-caller would rush for 181 yards, including six-point scampers of 20 and 56 yards.

How will the Packers respond nine months after the fact? Linebacker Clay Matthews told ESPN Radio on Tuesday morning that, "since day 1 in OTAs," his unit has worked on defending San Francisco's "read-option, pistol, fake offense for lack of a better term" – a quote that was made to be taken out of context.

The more pertinent talking points from the four-time Pro Bowler: "One of the things that the referees have told us is that when these quarterbacks carry out the fakes, they lose their right as a quarterback, a pocket-passing quarterback, the protection of a quarterback," Matthews said on the air. "So with that, you do have to take your shots on the quarterback, and obviously they're too important to their offense.

"If that means they pull them out of that type of offense and make them run a traditional, drop-back, pocket-style offense, I think that's exactly what we're going for. So you want to put hits as early and often on the quarterback and make them uncomfortable."