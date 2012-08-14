49ers to Induct Gordy Soltau into Team HOF

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced Gordy Soltau will be the 23rd inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2012. The induction ceremony, to be held Saturday, October 13, will honor Soltau for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the 49ers organization. Additionally, he will be recognized during halftime of the 49ers contest against the visiting New York Giants on October 14 at Candlestick Park.

"Gordy Soltau epitomizes the qualifications we strive for when selecting inductees for the 49ers Hall of Fame," said 49ers Chief Executive Officer Jed York. "His contributions to the 49ers organization and the National Football League are well documented. The three-time All-Pro, who twice led the league in scoring, has never been far from the game he loves, having served as the first President of the San Francisco chapter of the NFL Alumni Association following his playing career. Gordy's commitment to the Bay Area community over the last 50 years is unmatched, particularly his effort with local youth."

As a prerequisite for induction, all 49ers Hall of Fame candidates must have displayed one or more of the following qualifications: outstanding production and performance on the field, key contributions to the team's success, and/or the embodiment of the spirit and essence of the San Francisco 49ers.

Soltau spent his entire nine-year NFL career as a member of the 49ers (1950-1958), excelling as both a pass-catching end and kicker. A three-time Pro Bowler (1951-53) and three-time All-Pro (1951, 1952, 1953), Soltau led the 49ers in scoring in eight of his nine seasons played, including an NFL-high in both 1952 and 1953. Upon his retirement in 1958, Soltau was the 49ers all-time leading scorer with 644 points. He recorded 249 catches for 3,487 yards and 25 touchdowns, while converting 70 of 139 field goals for 303 points, during a career in which he missed just two games.

Soltau was originally drafted in the third round of the 1950 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers out of the University of Minnesota. He was quickly traded to the Cleveland Browns, who in turn, sent him to the 49ers. Prior to attending college, Soltau served in an elite branch of the Navy – the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) – where he became one of the original frogmen during World War II.

Soon after his retirement from the 49ers, Soltau was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. Today, he lives with his wife, Nancy, in Palo Alto, CA. He has a daughter, Jill, and two sons, John and Mark.

The Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame

Established in 2009 and dedicated to Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr., the patriarch of one of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports, the 49ers Hall of Fame was created to recognize players, coaches and executives who have made exceptional contributions to the organization.

