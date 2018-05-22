49ers to Host Second Annual State of the Franchise on May 23

Tickets are now available for the second annual State of the Franchise at the California Theatre in San Jose on Wed., May 23 at 7 p.m. PT.

Join us for updates on Levi's® Stadium enhancements and improvements from president Al Guido, as well as an inside look into the 2018 season from general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Tickets are $5 and all funds will benefit the 49ers Foundation.

DeForest Buckner, Kyle Juszczyk, Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey, Dante Pettis and other members of the 49ers are expected to be in attendance. The event will be hosted by voice of the 49ers Ted Robsinson as well as NFL Network's Peter Schrager.