49ers to Host Second Annual State of the Franchise on May 23

May 22, 2018 at 09:41 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

Tickets are now available for the second annual State of the Franchise at the California Theatre in San Jose on Wed., May 23 at 7 p.m. PT.

Join us for updates on Levi's® Stadium enhancements and improvements from president Al Guido, as well as an inside look into the 2018 season from general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Tickets are $5 and all funds will benefit the 49ers Foundation.

DeForest Buckner, Kyle Juszczyk, Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey, Dante Pettis and other members of the 49ers are expected to be in attendance. The event will be hosted by voice of the 49ers Ted Robsinson as well as NFL Network's Peter Schrager.

Please note, children under two years of age do not need a ticket for entry. Due to limited availability, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The gallery below features some of the highlights from last year's event. For those looking for ticket information, click here.

Photos: 2017 'State of the Franchise' Event

View the top images from the town hall style event where 49ers executives, coaches and players spoke to the fans about the upcoming season.

Hosts Tim Ryan and Kate Scott
1 / 41
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
2 / 41
Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower
3 / 41
Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh
4 / 41
WR Pierre Garçon
5 / 41
QB C.J. Beathard
6 / 41
T Joe Staley
7 / 41
LB NaVorro Bowman
8 / 41
T Joe Staley and LB NaVorro Bowman
9 / 41
Hosts Kate Scott and Tim Ryan
10 / 41
(From left to right) President Al Guido, CEO Jed York and general manager John Lycnh.
(From left to right) President Al Guido, CEO Jed York and general manager John Lycnh.

(From left to right) President Al Guido, CEO Jed York and general manager John Lycnh.
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch
13 / 41
QB Brian Hoyer
14 / 41
(From left to right) QB C.J. Beathard, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, LB Reuben Foster and RB Joe Williams.
Chief Strategy Officer Paraag Marathe and GM John Lynch
16 / 41
(From left to right) defensive coordiator Robert Saleh, head coach Kyle Shanahan and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
QB Brian Hoyer and Pierre Garçon
18 / 41
T Joe Staley and LB NaVorro Bowman
19 / 41
49ers Faithful
20 / 41
49ers Faithful
21 / 41
49ers Faithful
22 / 41
49ers Faithful and Sourdough Sam
23 / 41
49ers Faithful and Sourdough Sam
24 / 41
49ers Faithful
25 / 41
49ers Faithful and 49ers Alumni Dennis Brown
26 / 41
President Al Guido and CEO Jed York
27 / 41
General Manager John Lynch
28 / 41
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
29 / 41
WR Pierre Garçon
30 / 41
QB Brian Hoyer and WR Pierre Garçon
31 / 41
RB Joe Williams
32 / 41
LB Reuben Foster
33 / 41
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
34 / 41
(From left to right) CB Ahkello Witherspoon, LB Reuben Foster and RB Joe Williams.
LB NaVorro Bowman
36 / 41
T Joe Staley and LB NaVorro Bowman
37 / 41
49ers Faithful
38 / 41
49ers Faithful and 49ers Gold Rush
39 / 41
49ers Gold Rush and Team Reporters Joe Fann & Keiana Martin
40 / 41
49ers Faithful
41 / 41
