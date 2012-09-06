49ers to Host Red and Gold Rally

To kickoff the 2012 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers will host a Red and Gold Rally from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco. The event will also serve as the grand opening of the team's Shop 49ers retail store, set to operate in Justin Herman Plaza Monday through Friday throughout the entire football season.

Said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee of the 49ers 2012 campaign, "We couldn't be more proud of our Red and Gold as we kick off the 2012 NFL season. San Francisco will be rooting for our hometown heroes as they continue to thrill fans and give back to our city. Go Niners!"

The Shop 49ers grand opening will showcase all new styles of 49ers apparel, including the latest Nike gear. Special discount codes, to be redeemed at the Shop 49ers store, will be distributed to those in attendance.

49ers CEO Jed York, along with alumni players, Gold Rush cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam and Niner Noise, welcome fans to join in the celebration as the team prepares for their 2012 season home opener versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 16 at 5:20 p.m. The game is set to be televised in front of a national audience on NBC and heard locally on KNBR 680am.

The rally will also feature live performances by the Gold Rush and Niner Noise, as well as other fan contests, giveaways, and autograph and photo opportunities.