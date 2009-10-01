49ers to Acknowledge Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that the team will create a number of events to heighten public participation in Breast Cancer Awareness Month during their home game on Sunday, October 4, 2009 against the St. Louis Rams.

In a special ceremony, the Club will honor the courage of 50 breast cancer survivors representing the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Cancer Society in a pregame ceremony. Breast cancer survivors will participate in the coin toss using a commemorative pink coin. The game's kick-off will include a commemorative ball with pink ribbon decals. Both items will be auctioned off following the game to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness.

"Beating breast cancer is an intense struggle, and the survivors and families affected by it deserve to be honored for their courage," said Andy Dolich, 49ers chief operating officer. "We join with the national movement to find a cure for breast cancer."

In addition, all 49ers captains will have a pink captain patch, certain players will don pink gloves, armbands, hats and use pink towels as a show of support, and the Gold Rush Girls will be wearing pink jerseys during the second half of the game. Members of the 49ers sideline staff will also be sporting pink Breast Cancer Awareness pins and hats.