49ers Teach Youth Respect

male figures in their lives and I think it's really important to give those kids someone to look up to and someone to talk to especially about important topics like this," said 49ers guard Kyle Howard.

With Father's Day around the corner, one of the main purposes of the day was to give the youth someone positive to look up to.

"The players here today are not necessarily fathers, but they are here to show that you don't have to be a father to be a role model to a young man," said Joanne Pasternack, 49ers Directory of Community Relations. "And that's really important because a lot of the young men participating in today's event do not have father figures in their lives but they can look up to a role model, whether male or female, who can help them set the standards they want to live in their lives."

The Bayview/Hunter's Point neighborhood is one, among many, where the 49ers look to give back and help keep kids safe, on track and in school.

"Denise, John and Jed and the 49ers Foundation are hugely supportive of what we're doing here in our community. It's not so much about the Y, it's about what we do for the Bayview," said Gina Fromer, executive director of the YMCA Bayview. "And their mission is to really serve this community and we are a centralized hub of the community so through their support we are able to filter that back out through the community."