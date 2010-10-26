49ers Teach Football in the UK

Tottenham goalkeeper Oscar Jansson and defender Michael Dawson were in attendance for the Spurs along with coach Clive Allen. Having been exposed to the 49ers earlier this offseason while in town to play a friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes, the Spurs players were impressed with the teaching skills of their American counterparts.

"Kids in England aren't used to American football and I think it's great the 49ers are here to show what it's all about," Jansson said. "It's a great sport. I've watched it for two years and I love it."

Dawson was equally astonished and remarked that NFL defensive players are much bigger than EPL defenders like himself.

"It's great to see the kids come down and do a little bit of football and see the lads who play American football – it's fantastic," he said.

For the 49ers, taking the time to teach the sport and share the importance of physical fitness was a win-win situation.

"We're so far away from home, but these kids still remind me of me. They're running around having fun and getting dirty and it's pretty cool to teach them," Jurovich said. "They don't even know what a wide receiver is, I had to explain that, but these kids did a great job."

Just the sight of a football threw some of them for a loop.