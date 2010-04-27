49ers Support Kids in the Kitchen

"It's an important thing, I was just watching it on the news the other day where they were talking about changing lunch meals because kids are getting too obese and they need to stay fit. They are trying to take recess out of school. Kids needs to play around and move around and know about nutrition to reduce diabetes and help them live longer and if they can go out and play 60 minutes a day it helps, it makes a big difference."

Following the football camp, the parents filed into the multipurpose room where they were given a cooking demonstration by Chef Alessandro Cartumini from the Four Seasons East Palo Alto. With this demonstration, the parents were able to take what they and the children learned throughout the day about healthy eating and implement it into their everyday lives. Chef Alessandro showed the group how to make pasta sauce in a nutritious way.

The goal of the Kids in the Kitchen initiative, which is supported by The Association of Junior Leagues International Inc. and its member Leagues, is to empower youth to make healthy lifestyle choices and help reverse the growth of childhood obesity and its associated health issues.

"Maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle is extremely important for today's youth," said Jan Woolsey, president, Junior League of Palo Alto Mid-Peninsula. "By partnering with the San Francisco 49ers, the Junior League is able to further promote the development, confidence and growth of these children through healthy eating and cooking, and physical fitness."