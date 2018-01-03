49ers Struck Gold with 2017 Rookie Class According to Pro Football Focus

Foster missed some time due to an injury in the season opener, but that didn't stop the rookie linebacker from becoming one of the top linebackers in the NFL. The No. 31 overall pick finished the season as the fourth-ranked linebacker in the NFL with an overall grade of 90.7. Foster was 1-of-5 linebackers who finished the year with at least an 89.9 grade in run defense along with a coverage grade of at least 80.0. The other members in that group are Bobby Wagner, Luke Kuechly, LaVonte David and Sean Lee. "Roob" earned a positive grade on a league-leading 19.7 percent of his plays against the run, which is almost double the league average. Foster has a chance to build off of a strong rookie campaign and be the man in the middle of the 49ers defense for years to come. Foster was listed as sixth on the "Pro Football Focus Rookie Rankings" through Week 17.