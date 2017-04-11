49ers Stress Accountability on Day 1 of 2017 Offseason Program

Kyle Shanahan batted leadoff. He's one of the individuals expected to help spark a turnaround in San Francisco. That starts with culture, something Shanahan and John Lynch have stressed since they arrived. But try as they might, the new regime's desired culture change won't take hold unless the players in the locker room buy in as well.

"You're trying to build a culture here and put your stamp on things and show the standard of what you want," Shanahan started, "(but) coaches can talk until they're blue in the face about what they want, but it's all just coach talk – it's not really real until the players do that."

Day 1 brought an encouraging sign. The 49ers had perfect attendance on Monday as every player showed up for the first full team meeting and fitness test of the new era.

"When the players hold each other accountable, when the players have a certain standard that they go to, whenever a guy is slacking and the players get on him before a coach does, that's when you have something special," Shanahan explained. "We're trying to bring in guys who fit that standard."

Three prominent names on the roster all agreed.

Joe Staley told reporters at the end of last season that he wanted to take a more proactive leadership role in the locker room going forward. The most tenured player on the team usually prefers a lead by example approach, but in what will be his 11th NFL season in the Bay Area, Staley knows the 49ers young roster will lean on him to be more vocal.

"I'm going to challenge myself to do that a lot more – speak up when it's uncomfortable and get more comfortable with being uncomfortable," the left tackle said. "But it's not something you can go out and force. It grows organically. I feel like I've earned the reputation as a guy who works his butt off, … but I can challenge myself to be a little bit more vocal this season."