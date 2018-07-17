49ers Sophomores Outshine Rivals in Bleacher Report's Power Rankings

Practically speaking, immediate draft grades are a little silly. It's nearly impossible to know which first rounders will live up to expectations. It's harder yet to decipher which late-round picks could potentially make a significant impact. Many draft experts say that you need a full three years before you can confidently grade a draft class.

That said, the San Francisco 49ers should feel awfully good about the early returns from their 2017 NFL Draft Class. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently went back to rank every team's haul from the 2017 NFL Draft. John Lynch's first class as the 49ers GM ranked second on Moton's list, just behind the New Orleans Saints and their class headlined by rookie sensation Alvin Kamara. Moton explained that his rankings weighed first-year production over second-year potential.

The 49ers made 10 total picks in the 2017 draft, nine of which made the 53-man roster with six logging at least five starts. Those rookies totaled 50 starts during their freshman campaigns, the second most of all NFL clubs, and several are slated to be starters heading into Year 2.