49ers Snap Count: Week 6 at Washington Redskins

It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's Week 6 road loss against the Washington Redskins. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.
- The biggest storyline of the day was C.J. Beathard's NFL debut. The rookie entered in the second quarter when Kyle Shanahan opted to bench Pierre Garçon. Beathard played 54 snaps (out of 72) and threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
- The talk of Pierre Garçon's demise in San Francisco was way overblown. After Matt Breida out-snapped Hyde in Week 5, it was Hyde who dominated the workload in Week 6. Hyde out-snapped Breida 56-17 on Sunday. Hyde finished with 13 carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He added five receptions for 47 yards. Breida had four carries for 21 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. Raheem Mostert saw one snap and carried the ball for 16 yards.
- Aldrick Robinson played just 15 snaps, but he made the most of them. Robinson caught two passes for 66 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to keep the 49ers alive late in the fourth quarter.
- The 49ers are starting to use a rotation at cornerback. Rashard Robinson (53 snaps) and Dontae Johnson (56 snaps) are now conceding some reps to Ahkello Witherspoon (34 snaps).
- Cole Hikutini made his NFL debut after being called up from the practice squad on Saturday. He played two offensive snaps and eight more on special teams.
- With Reuben Foster out in Week 6 and NaVorro Bowman off the roster, Brock Coyle played all 74 defensive snaps. Jimmie Ward was the only other defender to play every snap. Jaquiski Tartt played 73 snaps as he sat out one rep after getting the wind knocked out of him.
- Eric Reid made his return to game action after injuring his knee in Week 2. He was eased back into the lineup and played just 10 snaps.
- Solomon Thomas had his best game of the season with a team-high nine tackles and a sack in 68 snaps. It's the first time that any 49ers defensive lineman has out-snapped DeForest Buckner all season (61 snaps).
- Outside of Thomas, the rest of the 49ers pass rush really struggled. Aaron Lynch (18 snaps), Elvis Dumervil (15 snaps) and Eli Harold (48 snaps) were shutout in the sack department.
- Some odds and ends: Elijah Lee (four snaps), Mark Nzeocha (two snaps) and Adrian Colbert (one snap) all saw playing time. Garry Gilliam played two snaps in goal line situations.