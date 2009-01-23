49ers Sign WR Michael Spurlock

Spurlock (5-11, 200) was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2006 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Mississippi. He spent the entire 2008 season on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2007, Spurlock saw action in seven games for the Buccaneers, returning 16 kickoffs for 444 yards (27.8 avg.), which included a 90-yard touchdown return, to go along with four punt returns for 30 yards. In his rookie season with the Cardinals, he spent the first 15 games of the year on the team's practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the season finale at San Diego (12-31). In that game, Spurlock caught four passes for 31 yards and returned five kickoffs for 106 yards.