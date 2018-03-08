49ers Sign WR Marquise Goodwin to a Three-year Extension

Mar 08, 2018 at 03:13 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year extension through the 2021 season.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," said General Manager John Lynch. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better." 

Goodwin (5-9, 179) originally signed with the 49ers on March 10, 2017. In his first season with San Francisco, Goodwin started all 16 games and set career highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (962) and receiving average (17.2 – minimum 20 receptions), to go along with two touchdowns. His 962 receiving yards led the team while his 17.2 receiving average ranked third in the NFL in 2017.

Off the field in 2017, Goodwin was the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, which is voted on by 49ers players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. He was also San Francisco's winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented in Ed Block's name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

A five-year veteran, Goodwin was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round (78th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has played in 55 games (26 starts) and registered 105 receptions for 1,702 yards and eight touchdowns. A member of the 2012 United States Olympic team, Goodwin was a two-time NCAA long jump champion, seven-time All-American and five-time Big 12 champion in the long jump during his career at the University of Texas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Others

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on several members of the 49ers who exited Sunday's win over the Vikings.
news

Who Stood Out in 49ers Rout Over Vikings?

Looking at the top performers from San Francisco's 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Elijah Mitchell's 133-Yard Outing vs. Vikings Earns Player of the Week Nomination

Mitchell earned his second-career FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination following his 133-yard, one touchdown performance against the Vikings.
news

75 for 75: AAFC Rivals 

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising