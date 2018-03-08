49ers Sign WR Marquise Goodwin to a Three-year Extension

Goodwin (5-9, 179) originally signed with the 49ers on March 10, 2017. In his first season with San Francisco, Goodwin started all 16 games and set career highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (962) and receiving average (17.2 – minimum 20 receptions), to go along with two touchdowns. His 962 receiving yards led the team while his 17.2 receiving average ranked third in the NFL in 2017.

Off the field in 2017, Goodwin was the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, which is voted on by 49ers players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. He was also San Francisco's winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented in Ed Block's name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.