49ers Sign WR Marquise Goodwin to a Three-year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year extension through the 2021 season.
"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," said General Manager John Lynch. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better."
Goodwin (5-9, 179) originally signed with the 49ers on March 10, 2017. In his first season with San Francisco, Goodwin started all 16 games and set career highs in receptions (56), receiving yards (962) and receiving average (17.2 – minimum 20 receptions), to go along with two touchdowns. His 962 receiving yards led the team while his 17.2 receiving average ranked third in the NFL in 2017.
Off the field in 2017, Goodwin was the winner of the Len Eshmont Award, which is voted on by 49ers players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. He was also San Francisco's winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented in Ed Block's name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.
A five-year veteran, Goodwin was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round (78th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has played in 55 games (26 starts) and registered 105 receptions for 1,702 yards and eight touchdowns. A member of the 2012 United States Olympic team, Goodwin was a two-time NCAA long jump champion, seven-time All-American and five-time Big 12 champion in the long jump during his career at the University of Texas.