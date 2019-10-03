49ers Sign WR Jordan Matthews

Matthews (6-3, 215) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2014-16 & 2018) and Buffalo Bills (2017), he has registered 270 receptions for 3,255 yards (12.1 average) and 22 touchdowns. In 2018, Matthews signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent on April 6, 2018. Following his release from New England on August 7, 2018, he re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2018 where he appeared in 14 games (three starts) and registered 20 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He then signed with the 49ers on March 15, 2019 and was released by the team on August 31.