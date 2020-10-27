49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed OL Tony Bergstrom and DL Willie Henry Jr. to the team's practice squad and released CB Brian Allen, OL Cody Conway and DL Adam Shuler from the practice squad. In addition, the team has reached an injury settlement with WR Tavon Austin and he is no longer on the team's Injured Reserve List.

Bergstrom (6-5, 310) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (95th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Raiders (2012-15), Houston Texans (2016), Baltimore Ravens (2017) and Washington Football Team (2017-19), he appeared in 82 games (21 starts) along the offensive line. In 2019 with Washington, he saw action in 16 games (six starts).

A 34-year-old native of Salt Lake City, UT, Bergstrom attended the University of Utah where he appeared in 48 games (39 starts) at right tackle. As a senior in 2011, he started all 12 games and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Henry Jr. (6-3, 288) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Ravens (2016-18), he appeared in 17 games (three starts) and registered 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was waived by Baltimore on August 31, 2019. Henry signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers on February 5, 2020 and was waived by the team on July 28.

A 26-year-old native of Cleveland, OH, Henry Jr. attended the University of Michigan (2012-15), where he appeared in 35 games (22 starts) and registered 86 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks and one interception.