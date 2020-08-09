Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 12:56 PM

49ers Sign TE Jordan Reed

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have signed TE Jordan Reed to a one-year deal.

Reed (6-2, 242) was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (85th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career (2013-19), he has appeared in 65 games (35 starts) and registered 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns. Reed has also started one postseason game where he recorded nine receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. A member of the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team in 2013, Reed was also a 2017 Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played (eight starts). In 2015, he set a Washington franchise record for the most receptions (87) and receiving yards (952) by a tight end.

A 30-year-old native of New London, CT, Reed attended the University of Florida, where he appeared in 36 games (33 starts) and registered 79 receptions for 945 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 77 rushing attempts for 328 yards and five touchdowns.

Related Content

Día de Dwight Clark
news

Día de Dwight Clark

En el calendario anual los San Francisco 49ers tienen este 8/7 el día oficial para celebrar al jugador legendario Dwight Clark. 
49ers Sign DL Dion Jordan
news

49ers Sign DL Dion Jordan

The 49ers have added a new defensive lineman to the roster. 
Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return
news

Morning Report: Trent Williams is Fitting 'Right In,' 49ers Players Discuss the Importance of Voting, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Super Bowl Return

Trent Williams discusses his fresh start in San Francisco, 49ers players host a round table to talk about actionable steps to take for progressive change and Fred Warner looks to take another step forward in 2020.
Trent Williams Already Fitting 'Right In' with 49ers
news

Trent Williams Already Fitting 'Right In' with 49ers

Just a week in to the start of training camp, Williams is finding his footing in San Francisco with the aid of Nick Bosa and the 49ers locker room.

Advertising