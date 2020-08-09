49ers Sign TE Jordan Reed

Reed (6-2, 242) was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (85th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career (2013-19), he has appeared in 65 games (35 starts) and registered 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns. Reed has also started one postseason game where he recorded nine receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. A member of the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team in 2013, Reed was also a 2017 Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played (eight starts). In 2015, he set a Washington franchise record for the most receptions (87) and receiving yards (952) by a tight end.