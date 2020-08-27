49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed WR River Cracraft (CRAY-craft) and WR Kevin White to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR Jaron Brown and waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.

Cracraft (6-0, 198) originally entered the NFL after signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad as an undrafted free agent on October 18, 2017 where he spent the majority of his rookie season. In three years with the Broncos (2017-19), he appeared in nine games and registered one reception for 44 yards. In 2019, he saw action in one game with Denver prior to being waived by the team on September 24. He was later signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on December 24, 2019 where he spent the remainder of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 6, 2020, he was waived on May 1.

A 25-year-old native of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Cracraft spent four years (2013-16) at Washington State University where he appeared in 42 games (27 starts) and finished with 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing the season with 53 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns.

White (6-3, 216) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears as the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bears (2015-18), he has appeared in 14 games (five starts) and registered 25 receptions for 285 yards. On March 15, 2019, White signed with the Arizona Cardinals and was later released on August 22, 2019.

A 28-year-old native of Emmaus, PA, White spent two years (2013-14) at West Virginia University where he appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and finished with 144 receptions for 1,954 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a senior in 2014, White earned All-America and First-Team All-Big 12 honors after finishing the season with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. White transferred to West Virginia after two years (2011-12) at Lackawanna (PA) College where he tallied 36 receptions for 535 yards and six touchdowns.