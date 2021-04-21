49ers Sign RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

Gallman (6-0, 216) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career, he has appeared in 53 games (14 starts) and registered 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and led the team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.