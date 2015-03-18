49ers Sign RB Reggie Bush to One-year Deal

Mar 18, 2015 at 08:19 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Reggie Bush's Career in Photos

The news 49ers running back has played for three previous NFL franchises.

No Title
1 / 32
No Title
2 / 32
No Title
3 / 32
No Title
4 / 32
No Title
5 / 32
No Title
6 / 32
No Title
7 / 32
No Title
8 / 32
No Title
9 / 32
No Title
10 / 32
No Title
11 / 32
No Title
12 / 32
No Title
13 / 32
No Title
14 / 32
No Title
15 / 32
No Title
16 / 32
No Title
17 / 32
No Title
18 / 32
No Title
19 / 32
No Title
20 / 32
No Title
21 / 32
No Title
22 / 32
No Title
23 / 32
No Title
24 / 32
No Title
25 / 32
No Title
26 / 32
No Title
27 / 32
No Title
28 / 32
No Title
29 / 32
No Title
30 / 32
No Title
31 / 32
No Title
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed running back Reggie Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush (6-0, 205) was originally drafted in the first round (second overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Throughout his nine-year career, he has spent time with the Saints (2006-10), Miami Dolphins (2011-12) and most recently the Detroit Lions (2013-14).

Bush has played in 116 games (94 starts) and registered 1,266 carries for 5,465 yards and 35 touchdowns. He leads all active running backs with 466 career receptions for 3,489 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a member of the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.

In 2014, Bush appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with Detroit and registered 76 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He set a career high, in 2013, with 1,512 total yards from scrimmage (1,006 rushing & 506 receiving). His 1,006 rushing yards that season marked the second time in his career that he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau, having rushed for 1,086 yards with the Miami Dolphins, in 2011.

A 30-year-old native of Spring Valley, Calif., Bush attended the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 39 games (15 starts), and finished his career with 433 carries for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns along with 95 receptions for 1,301 receiving yards. In 2005, he was named AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-America selection.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Share Their Picks for the Washington-Michigan CFP National Championship

Check out which teams San Francisco 49ers players are pulling for in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
news

Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams and the team's plan to rest QB Brock Purdy and start Sam Darnold on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Purdy y Darnold Aprenden Uno del Otro

Los mariscales de campo de los 49ers, Brock Purdy y Sam Darnold hablaron sobre cómo están abordando el final de la temporada regular contra Los Angeles Rams.
news

Morning Report: Check Out Which 49ers Made the Pro Bowl Games 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising