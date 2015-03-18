49ers Sign RB Reggie Bush to One-year Deal

Bush has played in 116 games (94 starts) and registered 1,266 carries for 5,465 yards and 35 touchdowns. He leads all active running backs with 466 career receptions for 3,489 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a member of the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.

In 2014, Bush appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with Detroit and registered 76 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He set a career high, in 2013, with 1,512 total yards from scrimmage (1,006 rushing & 506 receiving). His 1,006 rushing yards that season marked the second time in his career that he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau, having rushed for 1,086 yards with the Miami Dolphins, in 2011.