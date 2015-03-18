49ers Sign RB Reggie Bush to One-year Deal

The news 49ers running back has played for three previous NFL franchises.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed running back Reggie Bush to a one-year deal.
Bush (6-0, 205) was originally drafted in the first round (second overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Throughout his nine-year career, he has spent time with the Saints (2006-10), Miami Dolphins (2011-12) and most recently the Detroit Lions (2013-14).
Bush has played in 116 games (94 starts) and registered 1,266 carries for 5,465 yards and 35 touchdowns. He leads all active running backs with 466 career receptions for 3,489 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was a member of the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.
In 2014, Bush appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with Detroit and registered 76 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He set a career high, in 2013, with 1,512 total yards from scrimmage (1,006 rushing & 506 receiving). His 1,006 rushing yards that season marked the second time in his career that he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau, having rushed for 1,086 yards with the Miami Dolphins, in 2011.
A 30-year-old native of Spring Valley, Calif., Bush attended the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 39 games (15 starts), and finished his career with 433 carries for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns along with 95 receptions for 1,301 receiving yards. In 2005, he was named AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-America selection.