49ers Sign RB Phillip Tanner, Place TE Garrett Celek on IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday they have signed RB Phillip Tanner to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed TE Garrett Celek on the Injured Reserve List.

Tanner (5-10, 208) was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on July 28, 2011. In three seasons with Dallas, Tanner appeared in 39 games and registered 56 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 93 yards. He also added 21 special teams tackles. Tanner signed with the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2014, and was later released on August 20. He returned to the Cowboys on August 28 and was released on August 30. Tanner then signed with the Buffalo Bills on October 21, and was inactive for three games before being released on November 20.

A 26-year-old native of Dallas, TX, Tanner played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State, where he totaled 430 carries for 2,024 yards (4.7 average) and 33 touchdowns.