49ers Sign RB Alfred Morris; Waive OL Alan Knott

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed RB Alfred Morris to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived OL Alan Knott.

Morris (5-10, 222) was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played in 92 games (69 starts) and rushed for 5,503 yards and 32 touchdowns on 1,262 carries while adding 57 receptions for 421 yards over the past six seasons.

In four years with Washington (2012-15), Morris started all 64 regular season games and registered 1,078 carries for 4,713 yards and 29 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2012, he finished second in the NFL in both rushing yards (1,613) and rushing touchdowns (13) and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team. He followed his rookie performance with consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2014-15), rushing for over 1,000 yards each year.

Morris spent the past two seasons (2016-17) with Dallas after signing with the team as a free agent on March 22, 2016. With the Cowboys, he appeared in 28 games (five starts) and registered 184 carries for 790 yards and three touchdowns.

A 29-year-old native of Pensacola, FL, Morris attended Florida Atlantic University, where he appeared in 47 games and finished his career as the school's all-time leading rusher, recording 733 carries for 3,529 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. As a senior in 2011, he finished second in the Sun Belt in rushing yards (1,186) and earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.