49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols; Waive Awatt

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Ronald Awatt.

McNichols (5-9, 205) was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21), he has appeared in 34 games and registered 90 carries for 364 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown on the ground to go along 40 receptions for 295 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown through the air. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he finished with one carry for four yards.

McNichols spent the 2022 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He has also spent time on the Denver Broncos (2018) and Chicago Bears (2019) practice squads.

A 27-year-old native of Long Beach, CA, McNichols attended Boise State University where in three seasons (2014-16) he appeared in 34 games (25 starts) and registered 571 rushes for 3,205 yards (5.6 average) and 44 touchdowns as well as 103 receptions for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns. On special teams, he returned 28 kickoffs for 554 yards (19.8 average). As a junior in 2016, he earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors for the second-consecutive season after rushing for 1,709 yards and 23 touchdowns on 314 carries.