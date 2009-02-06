49ers Sign Raye and Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced today the hiring of Jimmy Raye as offensive coordinator and Mike Johnson as quarterbacks coach. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Raye spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach for the New York Jets. Under his guidance, RB Thomas Jones produced two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In 2008, the nine-year veteran earned his first career Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,312 yards and 15 touchdowns. A year prior, Jones rushed for 1,119 yards on the ground in his first season with the Jets. Raye's 2006 coaching effort helped then rookie RB Leon Washington rank fourth in rushing among rookies with 650 yards and four touchdowns. Combined with the totals from Kevan Barlow and Cedric Houston, the 2006 Jets running backs platoon produced 1,394 yards and 15 touchdowns.

From 2004 to 2005, Raye served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Under Raye's tutelage, the Raiders ranked 10th in the NFL in passing in 2005 (223.9 ypg) after finishing eighth in passing a year prior (241.1 ypg).

Raye's initial stint with the Jets was from 2002 to 2003. In his second year with the team, Raye served as assistant head coach/senior offensive assistant under then head coach Herm Edwards. In 2002, Raye, as a senior offensive assistant, helped a young offensive coaching staff (five coaches with three years or less NFL coaching experience) produce an offense that ranked seventh in the NFL in yards per play.

Prior to joining the Jets, Raye spent one season as the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator in 2001. That season, the Redskins finished eighth in the NFL in rushing (121.8 ypg), while ranking sixth in the league for fewest interceptions thrown (13). RB Stephen Davis' 1,432 rushing yards were good for third highest in the NFL.

Before working with the Redskins, Raye spent eight years with Kansas City (1992-2000) in various coaching capacities. From 1998 to 2000, Raye served as the team's offensive coordinator. Under his guidance in 2000, the Chiefs ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense (350.9 ypg) and fourth in passing (259.3 ypg). A year prior, Kansas City finished fourth in the NFL in rushing (130.1 ypg), tied for eighth in points scored (24.4 ppg) and ranked 12th in total offense (332.6 ypg). The 390 points marked the third-highest scoring output in team history and its most prolific in 32 years.

From 1993 to 1997, Raye coached running backs for the Chiefs. From 1995 to 1997, the unit ranked as the third best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 136.0 yards per game. The Chiefs led the league in rushing in 1995, averaging 138.9 yards per game as the team went 13-3 and won the AFC West. While working with the Chiefs' backs, Raye helped revitalize the career of Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, who rushed for 3,698 yards and a club record 44 touchdowns in four years under his guidance. In 1992, Raye joined Kansas City as the offensive assistant/tight ends coach.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Raye served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (1983-84, 1991), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985-86) and New England Patriots (1990). While overseeing those offenses, Raye displayed a penchant for maximizing productivity in the running game. The Rams ranked second in the NFL in rushing in 1984, as Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson became only the second player to top the 2,000-yard rushing mark with an NFL record 2,105 yards. In Raye's two seasons with Tampa Bay, James Wilder reigned as one of the league's top all-purpose threats, combining for 96 pass receptions and 2,004 rushing yards (1985-86). In 1991, the Rams finished seventh in the NFL in passing (225.6 ypg) under Raye's guidance.

Raye also has an extensive background as an instructor in the passing game, serving two stints as Atlanta's wide receivers coach (1987-89, 1980-82) and holding the same position with the Rams in 1983. From 1978 to 1979, he coached running backs for the Detroit Lions after entering the pro coaching ranks in 1977 as the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach.