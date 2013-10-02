49ers Sign QB John Skelton

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday morning that they have signed QB John Skelton to a one-year deal.
PHOTO GALLERY: 49ERS 53-MAN ROSTER
Skelton (6-6, 250) was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Cardinals on April 1, 2013, and was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals on April 3. Skelton spent training camp with the Bengals before being released after training camp.
A three-year veteran, Skelton has played in 20 games (17 starts) and has completed 320 of 602 attempts for 3,707 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2012, he appeared in seven games (six starts) and completed 109 of 201 attempts for 1,132 yards and two touchdowns.
A 25-year-old native of El Paso, TX, Skelton played collegiately at Fordham, where he set school career passing records with 9,923 yards, 69 touchdowns, 802 completions and 1,363 attempts, in 43 games (41 starts). His career passing yardage total was also a Patriot League record.