49ers Sign OL William Sweet

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed OL William Sweet to a one-year deal.
Sweet (6-6, 313) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10, 2019. He was waived/injured by the team on August 31, 2019 and placed on the Injured Reserve List the following day, where he spent the entire season. Sweet was waived by Arizona on February 18, 2020.
A 23-year-old native of Jacksonville, FL, Sweet attended the University of North Carolina (2015-18), where he appeared in 26 games (14 starts) for the Tar Heels. As a junior in 2018, he started 10 games along the offensive line and helped North Carolina average 442.1 yards of total offense and 193.0 rushing yards per game.