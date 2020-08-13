49ers Sign OL Spencer Long; Waive DL Alex Barrett

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed OL Spencer Long to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Alex Barrett.
Long (6-5, 318) was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with Washington (2014-17), the New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019), he has appeared in 67 games (44 starts) along the offensive line. He has also appeared in two career postseason contests (one start). In 2019 with Buffalo, Long saw action in 14 regular season games and one postseason contest. He was released by the Bills on August 4, 2020.
A 29-year-old native of Elkhorn, NE, Long attended the University of Nebraska for five years (2009-13), where he started all 33 games in which he appeared for the Cornhuskers.
Barrett (6-2, 250) re-signed with the team on August 2, 2020 after being waived on July 30.