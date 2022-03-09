Presented by

49ers Sign OL Jake Brendel to a One-Year Extension

Mar 09, 2022 at 02:39 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

Brendel (6-4, 299) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on February 7, 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brendel appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.

He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Brendel spent the first few weeks of his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before he was released by the team on September 29, 2016. He then signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 11, 2016 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 19, 2016. Brendel spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016-18) and appeared in 21 games (three starts).

In 2019, he signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent on April 18, 2019 and was waived on August 31, 2019. He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens on November 27, 2019 and was waived on November 30, 2019.

A 29-year-old native of Plano, TX, Brendel attended UCLA (2011-15) where he started in all 52 games in which he appeared. As a senior in 2015, he started 13 games and earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers signed the former Bengals offensive lineman to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.
news

49ers Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

49ers Activate Trenton Cannon from IR; Make Series of Roster Moves 

The 49ers have activated running back Trenton Cannon from the Injured Reserve list and made a series of other moves.
news

49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Nick Bosa Has Cleared Concussion Protocol; Make Series of Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Packers. Read for details.
news

49ers Activate Multiple Players from the COVID-19 List

The 49ers have activated Raheem Mostert and Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 List and released two players from the team's practice squad. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsDAL

The 49ers have activated two players from the practice squad and announced that Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared the concussion protocol. 
news

49ers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves 

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves before Week 18 matchup vs LA Rams
news

49ers Activate a CB from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Waive a Player

Cornerback Ambry Thomas has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The team also waived tight end Tanner Hudson.
news

49ers Open Practice Window for 3 Players; Add CB to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The 49ers announced that the team has opened the practice windows for CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿, WR ﻿Mohamed Sanu Sr.﻿ and S ﻿Tavon Wilson﻿. Read more for details.
Advertising