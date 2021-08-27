49ers Sign OL Corbin Kaufusi; Release S Kai Nacua

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed OL Corbin Kaufusi to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released S Kai Nacua.
Kaufusi (6-9, 275) originally signed a reserve/future contract with the team January 15, 2021. He was later waived on August 24, 2021.
Nacua (6-0, 205) appeared in five games with the team in 2020 and registered one tackle on special teams after he was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad. He signed a one-year extension with the team on February 11, 2021.