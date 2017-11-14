49ers Sign OL Cameron Hunt to Practice Squad

Hunt (6-4, 265) originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 11, 2017 out of the University of Oregon. He was waived from the team on September 2.

A 22-year-old native of Corona, CA, Hunt appeared in 52 games (43 starts) during his four years (2013-16) along Oregon's offensive line. As a senior in 2016, he started all 12 games at right guard after appearing in 12 games (10 starts) as a junior. In 2014, he saw action in 15 games (14 starts), helping Oregon reach the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. As a freshman in 2013, Hunt saw action in 13 games (seven starts), becoming the program's first true freshman in 16 years to start a game on the offensive line.