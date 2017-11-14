 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Sign OL Cameron Hunt to Practice Squad

Nov 14, 2017 at 04:03 AM
Author Image
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

San Francisco 49ers 2017 Practice Squad

View the full 2017 San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Carter, DeAndre -- WR
1 / 10
Hunt, Cameron -- OL
2 / 10
Lauderdale, Andrew -- OL
3 / 10
Lokombo, Boseko -- LB
4 / 10
Mullens, Nick -- QB
5 / 10
Murphy, Pace -- T
6 / 10
Reed, Trovon -- DB
7 / 10
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
8 / 10
Stribling, Channing -- CB
9 / 10
Wick, Cole -- TE
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed OL Cameron Hunt to the team's practice squad.

Hunt (6-4, 265) originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 11, 2017 out of the University of Oregon. He was waived from the team on September 2.

A 22-year-old native of Corona, CA, Hunt appeared in 52 games (43 starts) during his four years (2013-16) along Oregon's offensive line. As a senior in 2016, he started all 12 games at right guard after appearing in 12 games (10 starts) as a junior. In 2014, he saw action in 15 games (14 starts), helping Oregon reach the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. As a freshman in 2013, Hunt saw action in 13 games (seven starts), becoming the program's first true freshman in 16 years to start a game on the offensive line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Notas de: Corredor Kaelon Black

Conoce al nuevo corredor de los San Francisco 49ers, Kaelon Black, su carrera colegial, pasatiempos y más.

news

Morning Report: 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Learn More About Kaelon Black🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Las Posibilidades Dentro de la Línea Defensiva

Después de los Drafts de 2025 y 2026, la línea defensiva de los San Francisco 49ers cuenta con jugadores jóvenes que pueden aportar en conjunto con la presencia veterana en el roster.

news

5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black

Get to know the San Francisco 49ers newest running back Kaelon Black, from his career journey to his hobbies and more.

Advertising