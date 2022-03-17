49ers Sign LB Oren Burks

Burks (6-3, 233) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with Green Bay (2018-21), he appeared in 59 games (seven starts) and registered 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. He also appeared in five postseason contests and added three tackles. Burks also finished with 33 tackles on special, the most by a member of the Packers over the last four seasons.