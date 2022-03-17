49ers Sign LB Oren Burks

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed LB Oren Burks to a two-year deal.
Burks (6-3, 233) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with Green Bay (2018-21), he appeared in 59 games (seven starts) and registered 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. He also appeared in five postseason contests and added three tackles. Burks also finished with 33 tackles on special, the most by a member of the Packers over the last four seasons.
Last season with the Packers, Burks appeared in all 17 games (three starts) and finished with 26 tackles, one fumble recovery and the first 0.5 sack of his career. He also appeared in one postseason game.
A 26-year-old native of Lorton, VA, Burks attended Vanderbilt University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 45 games (40 starts) and registered 237 tackles, 27 passes defensed, five interceptions, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.