49ers Sign LB Oren Burks

Mar 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed LB Oren Burks to a two-year deal.

Burks (6-3, 233) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with Green Bay (2018-21), he appeared in 59 games (seven starts) and registered 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. He also appeared in five postseason contests and added three tackles. Burks also finished with 33 tackles on special, the most by a member of the Packers over the last four seasons.

Last season with the Packers, Burks appeared in all 17 games (three starts) and finished with 26 tackles, one fumble recovery and the first 0.5 sack of his career. He also appeared in one postseason game.

A 26-year-old native of Lorton, VA, Burks attended Vanderbilt University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 45 games (40 starts) and registered 237 tackles, 27 passes defensed, five interceptions, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Charvarius Ward

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Chiefs cornerback to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Tender One-Year Contracts to Two Restricted Free Agents

The 49ers have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents LB ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ and OL ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a One-Year Extension

San Francisco signed the linebacker to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.
news

49ers Announce Series of Extensions, Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers announced they have signed DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿, RB ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿, DL ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ and OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ to one-year extensions and signed QB ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Sign OL Jake Brendel to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers welcome back Brendel, who appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.
news

49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers signed the former Bengals offensive lineman to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.
news

49ers Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

49ers Activate Trenton Cannon from IR; Make Series of Roster Moves 

The 49ers have activated running back Trenton Cannon from the Injured Reserve list and made a series of other moves.
news

49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Nick Bosa Has Cleared Concussion Protocol; Make Series of Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Packers. Read for details.
