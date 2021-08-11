Presented by

49ers Sign LB Donald Payne; Release WR Kevin White

Aug 11, 2021 at 09:58 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Donald Payne to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released WR Kevin White.

Payne (5-11, 217) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017. After being waived from the team on September 2, 2017, he was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars the following day. He went on to appear in 30 games (five starts) with Jacksonville and registered 61 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in three years (2017-19). He also appeared in three postseason contests. In 2020, he spent time on the Washington Football Team and Miami Dolphins practice squads.

A 25-year-old native of Fairburn, GA, Payne attended Stetson University where he appeared in 44 games (43 starts) and registered 538 tackles, 65.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, 42 passes defensed, nine interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles.

White (6-3, 216) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers on January 4, 2021, after appearing in three games and spending the majority of the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.

