49ers Sign Iupati, Complete Rookie Class

Jul 30, 2010 at 03:45 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed G Mike Iupati to a five-year contract.

Iupati (6-5, 331), was the second of two first-round selections (17th overall) by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Idaho. He played in 35 games (33 starts) and became just the second non-BCS player to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy Award since its inception in 1946.

His senior season, Iupati (pronounced you-PAH-tee) helped Idaho achieve its first winning record since 1999 by paving the way for an offense that ranked ninth in the nation in total offense. He also earned first-team All-America honors, first-team All-WAC honors and was the only active member named to the WAC's All-Decade team.

The 23-year-old Iupati was born in American Samoa and moved to the United States when he was 14. He attended Western High School in Anaheim, CA, where he was a captain and played on both sides of the ball, receiving all-state and all-conference honors, as a senior.

Iupati is the eighth and final 49ers 2010 draft pick to be signed.

