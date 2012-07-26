49ers Sign G Leonard Davis

Jul 26, 2012 at 04:39 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed G Leonard Davis to a one-year contract.

Davis (6-6, 375) was originally a first round draft pick (2nd overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2001 NFL Draft. He has started all 155 games in which he has appeared, was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2007 and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2007-09). After spending six seasons with the Cardinals (2001-06), Davis was signed by the Dallas Cowboys on March 5, 2007 where he remained with the club for four seasons (2007-10). Davis spent the majority of the 2011 season with the Detroit Lions.

A 33-year-old native of Wortham, TX, Davis starred collegiately at the University of Texas where he was named First-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big 12 and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

The team also announced they have waived OL David Gonzales.

Gonzales (6-6, 286) signed with the club as an undrafted free agent on May 4. Gonzales starred collegiately at Washington State where he started all 19 games in which he appeared and earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a senior.

